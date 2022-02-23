New York dance-punk veterans !!! have announced their ninth studio album, Let It Be Blue, and shared a new track called “Storm Around The World” featuring Sink Ya Teeth’s Maria Uzor. In a statement, the band explains:

“Storm Around the World” is a song we’ve had since the last album that didn’t really come into focus until Maria Uzor from Sink Ya Teeth added her part and we turned it into a duet. Originally an acid workout about parents who leave on tour it became much more than that with her vocal, which is equal parts sing-song and spoken word and who’s lyrics helped add both a familiarity and a mystery to the song. On this record we were looking for basic minimal arrangements– sub-bass, drums and vocals mostly– and that approach is what finally let us support the vocal parts in a way that worked. The final piece was the beat that our producer Patrick Ford made that felt somewhere between programmed, sampled and played, a blurriness that is another feature of this album, Let it be Blue, which was mostly built on computers but doesn’t always sound or feel that way.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Normal People”

02 “A Little Bit (More)”

03 “Storm Around The World” (Feat. Maria Uzor)

04 “Un Puente” (Feat. Angelica Garcia)

05 “Here’s What I Need To Know”

06 “Panama Canal” (Feat. Meah Pace)

07 “Man On The Moon” (Feat. Meah Pace)

08 “Let It Be Blue”

09 “It’s Grey, It’s Grey (It’s Grey)”

10 “Crazy Talk”

11 “This Is Pop 2”

TOUR DATES:

03/26 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/30 Madrid, ES @ Teatro Eslava

03/31 Valencia, ES @ Moon Valencia

04/01 Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

05/12 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

05/13 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/14 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/16 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

05/17 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/19 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/20 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace

05/21 Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Fest

06/08 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

06/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/10 Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse

06/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

06/12 Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

06/14 St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

06/15 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

06/17 Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

06/18 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

Let It Be Blue is out 5/6 via Warp. Pre-order it here.