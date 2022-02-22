Watch The Trailer For Evan Rachel Wood’s Documentary About Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations

News February 22, 2022 2:00 PM By Peter Helman
Watch The Trailer For Evan Rachel Wood’s Documentary About Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations

Phoenix Rising, a documentary about Evan Rachel Wood and her abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson, is arriving on HBO Max next month. Director Amy Berg’s two-part film, which partially premiered at Sundance in January, details Wood’s relationship with Manson and her advocacy for the Phoenix Act, a 2019 law that extended the statute of limitations for abuse survivors in the state of California. Watch a trailer, which features interviews with Wood’s family and shows the actress meeting with fellow survivors, below.

