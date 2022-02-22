Daft Punk Surprise-Release Homework 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe & Stream 1997 Concert On Twitch

News February 22, 2022 5:51 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Daft Punk Surprise-Release Homework 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe & Stream 1997 Concert On Twitch

News February 22, 2022 5:51 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

In honor of Daft Punk’s 1997 debut album Homework turning 25, Twitch has launched a stream — starting at 2:22 PT — of the electronic pioneers’ December 17, 1997 concert at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles. The set was part of the duo’s Daftendirektour concert tour, which would later be recorded into Daft Punk’s live album, Alive ’97.

The Twitch stream comes in tandem with another surprise announcement that Daft Punk’s landmark debut album is getting a digital deluxe box set featuring 15 remixes from the original Homework (nine tracks were previously unreleased on streaming platforms): Masters At Work, DJ Sneak, Todd Terry, Motorbass, Slam, Ian Pooley, I:Cube, and Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez. Watch the stream below.

DISC ONE

01 “Daftendirekt”
02 “WDPK 83.7 FM”
03 “Revolution 909”
04 “Da Funk”
05 “Phoenix”
06 “Fresh”
07 “Around The World”
08 “Rollin’ & Scratchin’”
09 “Teachers”
10 “High Fidelity”
11 “Rock’n Roll”
12 “Oh Yeah”
13 “Burnin’”
14 “Indo Silver Club”
15 “Alive”
16 “Funk Ad”

DISC TWO

01 “Around The World” (I:Cube remix)
02 “Revolution 909” (Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez Remix)
03 “Around The World” (Tee’s Frozen Sun Mix)
04 “Around The World” (Mellow Mix)
05 “Burnin’” (DJ Sneak Main Mix)
06 “Around The World” (Kenlou Mix)
07 “Burnin’” (Ian Pooley Cut Up Mix)
08 “Around The World” Motorbass Vice Mix
09 “Around The World” (M.A.W. Remix)
10 “Burnin’” (Slam mix)
11 “Around The World” (Original Lead Only)
12 “Burnin’” (DJ Sneak Mongowarrier Mix)
13 “Around The World” (Raw Dub)
14 “Teachers” (Extended Mix)
15 “Revolution 909:” (Revolution A Capella)

Vinyl editions of Homework and Alive ’97 are out 4/15. Pre-order them here. Check out the one-off livestream of the “Twitch of the Mayan 97” concert here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Again”

5 days ago 0

Watch Mitski Play Laurel Hell Songs Live For The First Time At Asheville Tour Opener

5 days ago 0

Paul McCartney Announces 2022 Tour Dates

5 days ago 0

Visions Turns 10

5 days ago 0

Kid Cudi & Nigo – “Want It Bad”

5 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest