Aftershock 2022 Headlined By Slipknot, KISS, My Chemical Romance, & Foo Fighters

Sacramento hard-rock festival Aftershock is returning this fall from October 6-9, adding a fourth full day and a fourth stage. Slipknot, Rob Zombie, KISS, Judas Priest, My Chemical Romance, Papa Roach, Foo Fighters, and Shinedown are headlining, and Action Bronson, Yungblud, Stone Temple Pilots, Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Gwar, Lamb Of God, Halestorm, Bad Religion, Meshuggah, Helmet, and more are also on the lineup.

“I am over the moon stoked to be one of the headliners of Aftershock this year,” says Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix. “Honestly, this is like a dream come true. We have worked our whole career for moments like this, and cannot wait to be back in SACRAMENTO, where it all began, for the hometown throwdown!!!! NorCal better be fucking ready, ‘cause it’s about to go down at Aftershock 2022!!!!!”

“Aftershock is one of our favorite festivals. Always an amazing weekend. We are ready to take it to the next level this year,” Rob Zombie says. Amy Lee of Evanescence adds, “We are so stoked to play at Aftershock in Sacramento this fall! MCR, Foo Fighters, KISS, Slipknot, there’s so much to look forward to! We absolutely cannot wait for this epic festival.”

Here’s the full lineup:

Thursday, October 6: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Stone Temple Pilots, Killswitch Engage, Bad Religion, Ghostemane, Nothing More, Ice Nine Kills, Alexisonfire, Code Orange, Fever 333, Crown The Empire, Amigo The Devil, Ho99o9, POORSTACY, New Years Day, Cherry Bombs, Vended, If I Die First, Solence, Superbloom, Bloodywood Friday, October 7: KISS, Judas Priest, Lamb Of God, Chevelle, Falling In Reverse, Meshuggah, Bullet For My Valentine, Clutch, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Jinjer, GWAR, Apocalyptica, Helmet, Jeris Johnson, Plush, Crossfaith, Nita Strauss, Against The Current, Mike’s Dead, Wargasm, NEMOPHILA, Orbit Culture, Archetypes Collide Saturday, October 8: My Chemical Romance, Papa Roach, A Day To Remember, Halestorm, Yungblud, The Distillers, Theory of a Deadman, Beartooth, City Morgue, Enter Shikari, Thrice, Thursday, The Chats, Airbourne, Lilith Czar, Zeal & Ardor, Taipei Houston, Point North, Trash Boat, Dead Poet Society, Mothica, Ego Kill Talent, Crooked Teeth Sunday, October 9: Foo Fighters, Shinedown, Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, Action Bronson, The Pretty Reckless, The Interrupters, The Struts, Underoath, Jelly Roll, Dirty Honey, Zakk Sabbath, Bayside, Dead Sara, Royal & The Serpent, carolesdaughter, The Warning, Maggie Lindemann, Band-Maid, The Mysterines, The Alive, Eva Under Fire, Jared James Nichols

Passes are on sale now.