Hercules & Love Affair – “Grace”

In 2008, the producer Andy Butler launched his adventurous, euphoric dance project Hercules & Love Affair, and he had help. Butler’s friend ANOHNI co-wrote and sang on five songs from Hercules & Love Affair’s self-titled debut, including the monster single “Blind.” ANOHNI and Hercules & Love Affair didn’t work together again for nearly 14 years after that first album, but now they’ve reunited for the next Hercules & Love Affair album.

Later this year, Hercules & Love Affair will release the new LP In Amber, the first album from that project since 2007’s underrated Omnion. In a press release, Butler says that In Amber is his attempt to explore feelings that dance music doesn’t often touch: “In dance music, the focus tends to be more on celebration, joy, desire, heartbreak. But rage? Existential contemplation? Not so much… Certain emotions seemed to be off limits. In some ways, In Amber is a record I didn’t know I had in me.”

First single “Grace” has vocals from Icelandic singer Elin Ey, though Butler sings lead himself. ANOHNI is one of the song’s co-producers, and her vocals will be featured on other tracks from the album. “Grace” sounds nothing like “Blind.” Instead, it’s a dark, gothy swirl of a track — a whole lot more ’80s death-rock than ’80s house. It’s very different from past Hercules & Love Affair records, but it resonates all the same. Below, watch the Sam Ostyn-directed “Grace” video and check out the In Amber tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Grace”
02 “One”
03 “You’ve Won This War”
04 “Christian Prayers”
05 “Dissociation”
06 “Contempt for You”
07 “Gates Of Separation”
08 “Killing His Family”
09 “Who Will Save Us?”
10 “The Eyes Of The Father”
11 “Poisonous Storytelling”
12 “Repent”

In Amber is out 6/17 on Skint/BMG.

