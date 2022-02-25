Watch John Mulaney & LCD Soundsystem’s SNL Promo

News February 24, 2022 8:44 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Watch John Mulaney & LCD Soundsystem's SNL Promo

News February 24, 2022 8:44 PM By Rachel Brodsky
LCD Soundsystem is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend with John Mulaney hosting (and thus joining the show’s five-timer’s club). It’s the second time LCD has played SNL, the first time being back in 2017 when they were promoting American Dream. Now, the show’s promo has dropped and it features Mulaney going back and forth with Cecily Strong about what’s changed since he last hosted. (They moved the snacks; the coffee’s worse; and there are no wolves in the building.) The final change prompts Mulaney to storm off, and James Murphy asks, “Is he OK?” No he is not, James. No he is not.

Watch the SNL promo below.

