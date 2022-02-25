Last year, just as the 50th anniversary of her first album was closing in, Bonnie Raitt went into the studio to record a new album. With a tour already having been announced in December, she’s been gearing up to unveil that album for a few months now. It’s called Just Like That… and it’s out in April.

Just Like That… is Raitt’s first new album in six years. She recorded it in Sausalito, CA with her longtime band members, including bassist James “Hutch” Hutchinson and drummer Ricky Fataar. She also wrote a new song called “Livin’ For The Ones” with her guitarist George Marinelli, and the album features a few other originals alongside several covers and interpretations. “On this record, I wanted to stretch,” Raitt said in a statement. “I always want to find songs that excite me, and what’s different this time is that I’ve tried some styles and topics I haven’t touched on before.”

Today, Raitt has released the first official preview of Just Like That…. It’s called “Made Up Mind,” and you can check it out below.

Just Like That… is out 4/22.