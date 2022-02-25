Hear The Fake Boy Band Song Billie Eilish & Finneas Wrote For Pixar’s Turning Red

Back in November, it was announced that Billie Eilish and Finneas had written some music for the upcoming Disney/Pixar film Turning Red. Given that the movie is about a 13-year-old girl in the early ’00s, director Domee Shi knew there had to be some boy band music. “We needed our character Mei to be obsessed with something that her mom would not approve of,” Shi said at the time. “Boy bands were the first step into the world of boys for a lot of girls that age. The guys were all super pretty, polished, soft and loving, and they had of way of bringing girls and their besties together. Plus, I thought it’d be really cool to create an animated boy band.”

That’s where Eilish and Finneas came in: The duo wrote a handful of songs for a fictional boy band called 4*Town, which the movie’s central characters obsess over. We already got a glimpse of that in the film’s first trailer, which also had a bit of one of Eilish and Finneas’ songs, “Nobody Like U.”

Now, with the movie a few weeks away, you can hear “Nobody Like U” in full. Finneas and Eilish did a pretty convincing job of replicating that late ’90s/early ’00s boy band sound. Check it out below.