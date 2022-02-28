Poliça – “Rotting”
Minneapolis electronic experimenters Poliça are back with an ominous-sounding single today, “Rotting,” their first new music since 2020’s When We Stay Alive. Working with Berlin techno producer Dustin Zahn, Poliça sound equal parts mournful and reinvigorated on the shuddering track. Listen below, and check out the band’s upcoming 2022 tour dates, kicking off in April in the band’s home state of Minnesota.
Listen to “Rotting.”
TOURDATES:
04/30 – Winona, MN @ Midwest Music Fest
06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
06/11 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
06/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz
06/13 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
06/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
06/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
06/18 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
06/19 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
07/02 – Superior, WI @ Earth Rider Brewery
07/06 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge
07/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
07/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
07/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
07/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
07/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
07/14 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
07/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
07/16 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
07/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
07/19 – Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel
08/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall