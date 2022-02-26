Hear Jarvis Cocker’s Theme To The BBC Series This Is Going To Hurt

Jarvis Cocker and his band JARV IS… composed the score for the new BBC series This Is Going To Hurt, Brooklyn Vegan reports. The show, based on Adam Kay’s novel of the same name, stars Ben Whishaw as a junior obstetrics and gynecology doctor for the National Health Service. The soundtrack features songs by Florence + The Machine, the Libertines, Radiohead, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and a new theme song from from JARV IS… also called “This Is Going To Hurt,” which you can listen to here via the BBC.

The This Is Going To Hurt is out on Rough Trade later this year. The show itself has already finished airing in the UK but doesn’t have North American release date yet.

