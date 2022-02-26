Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Police’s “Message In A Bottle” With Stewart Copeland

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

News February 26, 2022 2:37 PM By Peter Helman
0

Eddie Vedder just released the new solo album Earthling, and he’s been touring with a star-studded backing band called the Earthlings that includes Glen Hansard, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, producer Andrew Watt, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith. Last night, they played a show at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, and they brought some special guests along. The Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench joined them onstage to play “Long Way,” “Better Man,” and Tom Petty’s “Room At The Top” and “The Waiting,” and the Police’s Stewart Copeland came out to cover “Message In A Bottle” and Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World.” Watch below.

