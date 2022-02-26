Courtney Love Comments On Death Of Mark Lanegan

Courtney Love and Mark Lanegan have a long history together, some of which is documented in Lanegan’s recent memoir Sing Backwards And Weep. And today, following the news of Lanegan’s death earlier this week, Love has commented on his passing in a statement that starts out as a tribute before veering off into a complaint about how she was portrayed in his memoir. “Rip mark. You were a good friend to me & Kurt,” she writes on Instagram. “even if in your book you wrote our close friendship out , I’m still baffled & so sad about that. But sigh. ‘market forces of sexism’ #. It is what it is.”

“In #anthonykiedis’ book #scartissue despite us being roommates and hanging out ALOT & also in BED, for years previous to me begging Kurt not to kick @chilipeppers off the cow palace NYE 92 show due to @flea333 – whose never sold me out – generosity being the reason hole could even rehearse – in ‘ #scar tissue’ I first appear on Kurt’s arm? ‘whining’ ?” she continues. “Ok! Go sexist ‘market forces’!? You fucking dudes and your stupid fucking books. I’m finishing mine now so it’ll be riddled with lightning flashes of brutal truths & remembrances of all your little Weiners. So put your panties on cuz you’ll need them. I’m over taking your bs books where im a ‘whiny’ adjacent of mr cobain period, personally.”

“In any event ‘the winding sheet’ & the stunning ‘whiskey for the Holy Ghost’ we’re my brilliant soundtracks for all of awful 1994, I always thought you were a man of great honor & underrated,” she concludes, mostly back in tribute territory. “I’d have done anything for you & I did. I co signed your mortgage. I put you in sober living for a year. I paid for 3 rehabs. & of course I never wanted or needed any public acknowledgment or thanks for it. And. I didn’t get it either! Lol. I heard you had a long covid bad death & im so sorry. Rest in power. I’d like to think you’d have come around & made up for your appalling rendition of me in your tome mark, wherever you are. Dropping the rocks”

UPDATE: Love has deleted the post, replacing it with a new photo and a brief caption. “safe travels lanegan,” she writes.