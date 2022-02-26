Kanye West And Beach House Hit The Studio Together

News February 26, 2022 4:18 PM By Peter Helman
Kanye West just released a version of his new album Donda 2 exclusively on his Donda Stem Player. The first 16 tracks feature Migos, Jack Harlow, Soulja Boy, Travis Scott, and more… and the next batch might end up featuring beloved indie band Beach House.

On Instagram today, Kanye posted three pictures of him in the studio with Beach House. Donda 2 producer John Cunningham confirmed the legitimacy of the photos. It’s unclear when they were taken, but Ye was wearing the same outfit in an Instagram Live this morning. (Beach House played Madison, WI last night and have a show in St. Paul, MN tonight.) We have reached out to representatives of Kanye West and Beach House for more information.

https://twitter.com/photosofkanye/status/1497614681720201217?s=21

