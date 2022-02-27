Watch Gang Of Youths Perform angel in realtime. Songs At Tour Opener

The popular Australian rock band Gang Of Youths just released a new album, angel in realtime. — we had leader Dave Le’aupepe break it down track-by-track — and they’re starting to take it out on the road, first for a handful of UK record stores and soon enough to larger venues in North America. Over the weekend, they played at the Fighting Cocks Pub in Kingston near London and brought along a few of their new tracks. Watch them perform “Brothers” and “Forbearance” below.

And here’s them doing their 2017 track “The Heart Is A Muscle”:

