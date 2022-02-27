Green Day Cancels Moscow Show Over Ukraine Invasion

Green Day have cancelled an upcoming show in Moscow that was scheduled to take place on May 29 due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” the band wrote in a statement shared on their Instagram story. “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”

As Variety points out, the pop trio AJR also cancelled a Russian show that was scheduled for October. There are also a whole lot of artists set to perform in the country over the coming months — including Disclosure, Bring Me The Horizon, Khalid, and more — whose performances are now up in the air.