Sydney Sweeney, Julia Garner Auditioned For Madonna Biopic

Apparently the hottest role in Hollywood right now is who gets to play Madonna in the singer’s forthcoming biopic, which is directed by the Material Girl herself. (Madonna also co-wrote the script with Diablo Cody.) According to The Ankler, Euphoria stars Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira have auditioned, and so has Julia Garner (Inventing Anna, Ozark).

According to reports, Madonna initially was after Florence Pugh to portray her, but her team is still auditioning a number of names to see who can best pull off a “bad girl” attitude. Apparently, Hollywood insiders are looking at this movie as the female equivalent to Baz Luhrmann’s in-production Elvis biopic, whic stars Austin Butler in the titular role.

Madonna’s biopic has been in the works since 2020, with her describing it as a “visual autobiography.” She’s reportedly already met with Uncuhh Jaaamms star Julia Fox, who is in contention to play Debi Mazar. “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up,” she captioned alongside a picture of the two together. Good luck to everybody involved!