Chicago’s Women-Led Versa Fest Has Liz Phair, Ilana Glazer, Gloria Steinem, & More

This summer, a new festival is coming to Chicago, and it’s billing itself as “the biggest women-led and women-powered” festival out there. The new Versa Festival is specifically built around spotlighting women, and it’s not just a music festival. The Versa lineup includes comedians like Chelsea Handler and Ilana Glazer, speakers like pioneering feminist Gloria Steinem, and food curated by Top Chef judge Gail Simmons.

As far as the music goes, there’s a lot to like on the somewhat bewildering Versa lineup. Chicago hometown hero Liz Phair will play the fest, as will fellow Chicago artists like Jamila Woods and Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace. This is also probably the only festival where you’ll get to see people like Ellie Goulding, Kali Uchis, Kim Petras, Monica, Young M.A, Yuna, Big Freedia, Deb Never, and Vagabon on the same weekend.

The Versa Festival comes to Lincoln Park’s South Fields 6/11-12. You can find all the relevant info here.