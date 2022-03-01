Chicago’s Women-Led Versa Fest Has Liz Phair, Ilana Glazer, Gloria Steinem, & More

News March 1, 2022 12:23 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Chicago’s Women-Led Versa Fest Has Liz Phair, Ilana Glazer, Gloria Steinem, & More

News March 1, 2022 12:23 PM By Tom Breihan
0

This summer, a new festival is coming to Chicago, and it’s billing itself as “the biggest women-led and women-powered” festival out there. The new Versa Festival is specifically built around spotlighting women, and it’s not just a music festival. The Versa lineup includes comedians like Chelsea Handler and Ilana Glazer, speakers like pioneering feminist Gloria Steinem, and food curated by Top Chef judge Gail Simmons.

As far as the music goes, there’s a lot to like on the somewhat bewildering Versa lineup. Chicago hometown hero Liz Phair will play the fest, as will fellow Chicago artists like Jamila Woods and Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace. This is also probably the only festival where you’ll get to see people like Ellie Goulding, Kali Uchis, Kim Petras, Monica, Young M.A, Yuna, Big Freedia, Deb Never, and Vagabon on the same weekend.

The Versa Festival comes to Lincoln Park’s South Fields 6/11-12. You can find all the relevant info here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

Bloc Party – “Sex Magik”

5 days ago 0

Stream Alan Vega’s Previously Unreleased Songs “Invasion” & “Murder One”

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Céline Dion’s “The Power Of Love”

5 days ago 0

Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”

5 days ago 0

The Story Behind Every Song On Gang Of Youths’ Inspiring New Album angel in realtime.

5 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest