Queens’ New LETSGETFR.EE Carnaval Announces Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Anderson .Paak, & More

LETSGETFR.EE Carnaval is a new music festival from AFROPUNK founder Matthew Morgan, partner Jocelyn Cooper, and creative agency Anomaly. Taking place on August 20 and 21st at the coveted festival location Flushing Meadows Corona Park, former site of the Meadows, the inaugural edition will bring Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Anderson .Paak, Ozuna, Kali Uchis, Jhené Aiko, Jorja Smith, Ferg, and more to Queens. According to a press release:

LETSGETFR.EE is the largest diversity-focused, purpose-driven music experience in the US. Its mission is to close the equity gap for Black, Brown, Asian, and other underrepresented people in the entertainment industry, with the aim of achieving a diversified workforce across all levels in the industry by 2030. To implement this mission, LETSGETFR.EE makes a commitment to its community that it will only work with brands and companies who commit to long-term systemic change. More than just a festival, LETSGETFR.EE is on a mission to drastically shift and empower the advancement of the next generation of Fr.ee thinkers, artists, activists, and innovators. LETSGETFR.EE embodies the dynamic energy of Brazilian Carnaval and Caribbean sound system culture, rooted in the idea that we are better when celebrating our differences together. Set in the heart of the most diverse county in the world, Queens, NY, the two-day event consists of Party Stage (experiences hosted by El Alfa, Missy Elliott, Anderson .Paak and a Special Mystery Artist), moving Trio stages; Pavilions edutainment programming and so much more. Staying true to its commitment to equity, LETSGETFR.EE breaks the mold of traditional festivals by offering a “choose your own adventure” ticketing structure and making ticket access affordable to every community that it celebrates.

Queens residents who present a valid address can register for the pre-sale today through DICE. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Wednesday, March 9 at 10AM ET. Check out the festival’s full lineup below.

FULL LINEUP:

Aluna

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Anik Khan

Ferg

AUDREY NUNA

Bakar

Bas

Batekoo

Beenie Man

Bomba Estéreo

Boylife

Cimafunk

Deb Never

El Alfa

Everyday People

Flatbush Zombies

Fousheé

GoldLink

Heavy Baile

Ilham

Jai Wolf

Jhené Aiko

Jorja Smith

Kali Uchis

Karol Conká & RDD

Kojey Radical

Lido Pimienta

Lous and the Yakuza

Major Lazer Sound System

María Isabel

Missy Elliott

Mr Eazi

Ozuna

Papi Juice

​​Prateek Kuhad

Priya Ragu

Raveena

Teezo Touchdown

Tems

Tiwa Savage

UMI

Weston Estate

Wizkid

YEИDRY