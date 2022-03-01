Karate Announce First Tour In 17 Years

Last year, Numero Group began reissuing the catalog of Karate, the long-dormant Boston indie band whose blend of jazz, punk, post-rock, emo, and more made them fiercely beloved underground favorites in the ’90s and early 2000s. This year, they’re going on tour.

The Geoff Farina-led combo announced today that they’ll play their first shows since 2005 this July. The tour comprises just eight gigs: four on the East Coast, four on the West. Fittingly, it begins in the band’s home state of Massachusetts. (As for the Midwest, there’s a conspicuous gap in the schedule on the same weekend when Pitchfork Music Festival would traditionally be held in Chicago, though maybe that fest will remain in September going forward — I truly have no idea, just spitballing here.)

Check out the Karate itinerary below, and dig into their discography at Bandcamp.

TOUR DATES:

07/07 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

07/08 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

07/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

07/10 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

07/19 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

07/20 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

07/21 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

07/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex