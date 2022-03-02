Pixies – “Human Crime”

Travis Shinn

New Music March 2, 2022 1:22 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Pixies – “Human Crime”

Travis Shinn

New Music March 2, 2022 1:22 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Since releasing their most recent album Beneath The Eyrie in 2019, indie rock legends the Pixies have released just one new song, 2020’s “Hear Me Out.” Today they’ve returned with another, “Human Crime,” ahead of some North American dates this month and their appearance at BBC 6 Music Festival in Cardiff on April Fool’s Day. It’s credited to Charles Thompson, aka Pixies singer-guitarist Black Francis, and yep, it definitely sounds like a reunion-era Pixies song!

Like “Hear Me Out,” the “Human Crime” video is directed by Paz Lenchantin, the veteran rock bassist who’s been filling the Kim Deal role in Pixies in recent years. It was filmed around Los Angeles as the San Pedro abandoned bunkers and Santa Monica’s Gold Diggers Bar. Lenchantin says, “The storyline is loosely based on an inside joke between Charles and me about going on tour. How we go through a door from our reality state into the altered state of becoming and being a Pixie.” Watch below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

Watch Liam Gallagher Perform “Everything’s Electric” On Fallon

5 days ago 0

Hear Jarvis Cocker’s Theme To The BBC Series This Is Going To Hurt

5 days ago 0

Watch Father John Misty Perform His New Singles With The LA Philharmonic

4 days ago 0

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Police’s “Message In A Bottle” With Stewart Copeland

4 days ago 0

Kanye West And Beach House Hit The Studio Together

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest