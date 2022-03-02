Since releasing their most recent album Beneath The Eyrie in 2019, indie rock legends the Pixies have released just one new song, 2020’s “Hear Me Out.” Today they’ve returned with another, “Human Crime,” ahead of some North American dates this month and their appearance at BBC 6 Music Festival in Cardiff on April Fool’s Day. It’s credited to Charles Thompson, aka Pixies singer-guitarist Black Francis, and yep, it definitely sounds like a reunion-era Pixies song!

Like “Hear Me Out,” the “Human Crime” video is directed by Paz Lenchantin, the veteran rock bassist who’s been filling the Kim Deal role in Pixies in recent years. It was filmed around Los Angeles as the San Pedro abandoned bunkers and Santa Monica’s Gold Diggers Bar. Lenchantin says, “The storyline is loosely based on an inside joke between Charles and me about going on tour. How we go through a door from our reality state into the altered state of becoming and being a Pixie.” Watch below.