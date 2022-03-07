COIN Are The Last Gasp Of 2010s Alternative Pop

The Nashville-based pop-rock band COIN evoke images of a very specific time and aesthetic. The three-piece was formed in 2012, and has steadily released inoffensive SiriusXM Alt Nation-core singles for the last decade. Personally, COIN remind me of peak millennial micro-trends, like pizza-patterned socks from TopShop, neon signage, finger mustaches, chambray shirts, direct-to-consumer products run by girlbosses who will later be accused of racism and workplace abuse. Not that COIN has anything to do with these things — they are just part of a bygone era. But, not unlike the freshly chart-topping, Grammy-nominated Glass Animals, COIN have stuck around and are currently enjoying their most successful year to date.

Yes, (nearly) four albums in to their career, COIN recently snagged their first Billboard #1 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart for the song “Chapstick,” which currently boasts about 6.5 million Spotify streams. I think it’s worth contrasting “Chapstick” with another song of COIN’s that charted on Alternative Songs, 2016’s “Talk Too Much,” which still holds the most-played slot on the band’s Spotify at more than 206 million streams. Now six years old, “Talk Too Much” sonically has a lot in common with the type of pop-rock sounds bands were putting out that year. Think: sunny, synthy, crisp production, falsetto vocals — kind of like if ’80s new wave went through a car wash and got the deluxe package. COIN, I think, have much in common with Smallpools, HUNNY, Hippo Campus, Walk The Moon, Betty Who, Bad Suns, and Years & Years. And these so-called “alternative” bands are clearly offshoots of the Killers/Cage The Elephant/Imagine Dragons/MGMT/Passion Pit/Phoenix era dating back 10 years prior.

Now for “Chapstick.” Based on what I’ve heard of COIN, it’s a departure. Appearing on their forthcoming album Uncanny Valley, out March 25, its verses are rapped/spoken, and to be honest, it sounds a lot like Cake requesting a girl with a short skirt and long jacket. Well, maybe Cake crossed with the 1975, except not nearly as clever as the 1975. As singer Chase Lawrence dives into the song’s catchphrase, “I just wanna taste your Chapstick,” he sounds very Prince-y, a la “Kiss.” The whole of “Chapstick” is about a fiery lady who could be the Bonnie to COIN’s Clyde, ifyouknowhatimean. It’s not very deep.

Earlier in the year, COIN followed “Chapstick” up with another infatuation-minded song, “Cutie.” It’s… fine. It opens with a vocoder-affected vocal and uses a lot of strings and flute flourishes to create a disco atmosphere. You’ve probably heard lots of other bands, past and present, do the same thing, but with more substance.

I hate to sit here and smack-talk COIN. You have to give them credit for hustling this long. Forged in the Music City while band members Lawrence, Ryan Winnen, Joe Memmel, and Zach Dyke (who left in 2018) attended Belmont University, COIN first gained traction after releasing songs for free online. They attracted a large local following and released a couple of EPs in 2012 and 2013. Those projects provided the runway for COIN’s 2015 debut self-titled album, which featured the Alt Nation favorite “Run.” At the time, Billboard hailed the trio as a welcome shift around what it meant to be a Nashville musician. “Nashville has been more than country music for some time,” the magazine wrote. “But what about a band of Tennessee transplants who aren’t named Jack White or the Black Keys and sound like they’re from LA or England?”

Two more albums followed: 2017’s fauxspirational How Will You Know If You Never Try and 2020’s Dreamland. In the live music setting, COIN have been placed alongside more well-known “alternative” acts, opening for Neon Trees, Colony House, the 1975, Bad Suns, Saint Motel, Young The Giant, and Fitz And The Tantrums. This spring, they are supposed to open for 5 Seconds Of Summer in a tour that was postponed due to the pandemic.

Speaking of the pandemic, COIN hustled and bustled their way through that too, scheduling a virtual show and releasing a few more EPs, which ultimately formed the Rainbow Mixtape. In an interview, the band described how the “rainbow” element is meant to represent a spectrum of emotion. So, basically one of those charts with faces and the feelings we associate with them. But with colors. Groundbreaking. The message of the third EP, Green-Blue: “Don’t turn your back on the ones who don’t turn their back on you.” That said, this project does include a collaboration with Faye Webster, “Sagittarius Superstar,” which is worth checking out.

Are COIN the band equivalent to the eternally friendzoned Duckie in Pretty In Pink? (I don’t mean to equate them as entities — despite being too thirsty, Duckie at least possessed depth. COIN seem about as deep as the mall fountain you toss them in.) Probably for the last nine or so years, they have been, sure. But that’s changed in 2022, courtesy of the aforementioned “Chapstick,” which came out late last year and was milling around the Alternative chart for 13 weeks before finally hitting #1. Other than the song’s slick, isolated guitar-riff intro and Lawrence’s talk-sung first verse, I struggle to see many other distinguishing qualities in their music or presentation that’ll let COIN break through to the next level. Despite COIN’s longevity, it seems like “Chapstick” has them in one-hit wonder territory at best.