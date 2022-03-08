Empire Of The Sun headdress wearer Luke Steele, who is also in the band Sleepy Jackson, is currently preparing to release his debut solo album Listen To The Water. Earlier in the month, we heard “Common Man,” and today we get another song from the album called “Armageddon Slice.” Written early on in the pandemic, “Armageddon Slice” is a folky acoustic-and-synthesizer affair that finds Steele pondering mortality: “Am I gonna be a rose bush or a giant palm? Or a big dog named Bruce chases after children each day after school? … Bless the world I played my part.”

Listen to “Armageddon Slice” below.

Listen To The Water is out 5/13 on EMI Australia.