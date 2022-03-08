Rosie Thomas launched the rollout for her Lullabies For Parents project with a cover of Björk’s “All Is Full Of Love” featuring the likes of Sufjan Stevens, the Shins, Iron & Wine, Alexi Murdoch, the Head And The Heart’s Charity Theilen, the Lone Bellow’s Kanene Pipkin, and more. Today Thomas is back with another indie-all-star cover of a significantly more high-profile ’90s pop star.

With Sufjan, the Shins, and Josh Ottum, Thomas has covered “Always Be My Baby,” an absolute jam from Mariah Carey’s 1995 blockbuster Daydream. “Always Be My Baby,” which will be making its appearance in our Number Ones column this spring, is one of my favorite pop songs of all time, and I can’t say this new version lives up to the immaculate original. But the Thomas-and-friends cover definitely achieves its goal of transforming “Always Be My Baby” into a grownup lullaby — less tire-swing appropriate, but pretty and mesmerizing in its own way.

Hear the cover and the original “Always Be My Baby” below.

Lullabies For Parents, Vol 1 is out 4/4 via SINGALONG.