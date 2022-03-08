Rosie Thomas Covers Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” With Sufjan Stevens, The Shins, & Josh Ottum

New Music March 8, 2022 9:20 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Rosie Thomas Covers Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” With Sufjan Stevens, The Shins, & Josh Ottum

New Music March 8, 2022 9:20 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Rosie Thomas launched the rollout for her Lullabies For Parents project with a cover of Björk’s “All Is Full Of Love” featuring the likes of Sufjan Stevens, the Shins, Iron & Wine, Alexi Murdoch, the Head And The Heart’s Charity Theilen, the Lone Bellow’s Kanene Pipkin, and more. Today Thomas is back with another indie-all-star cover of a significantly more high-profile ’90s pop star.

With Sufjan, the Shins, and Josh Ottum, Thomas has covered “Always Be My Baby,” an absolute jam from Mariah Carey’s 1995 blockbuster Daydream. “Always Be My Baby,” which will be making its appearance in our Number Ones column this spring, is one of my favorite pop songs of all time, and I can’t say this new version lives up to the immaculate original. But the Thomas-and-friends cover definitely achieves its goal of transforming “Always Be My Baby” into a grownup lullaby — less tire-swing appropriate, but pretty and mesmerizing in its own way.

Hear the cover and the original “Always Be My Baby” below.

Lullabies For Parents, Vol 1 is out 4/4 via SINGALONG.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Sting Play Newly Relevant “Russians” In Support Of Help Ukraine

3 days ago 0

Post Malone Says Musician Suing Him Over “Circles” Only Contributed “Extremely Commonplace” Chord Progression

3 days ago 0

Dua Lipa Facing Second Copyright Lawsuit Over “Levitating”

2 days ago 0

Watch Tool Play “Undertow” Live For The First Time In 20 Years

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories’ “Stay (I Missed You)”

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest