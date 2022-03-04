Meshuggah – “Light The Shortening Fuse”

New Music March 4, 2022 By Tom Breihan
0

Next month, the vastly influential long-running Swedish metal band Meshuggah will release Immutable, their first new album in six years. Meshuggah essentially pioneered a whole strain of proggy, complex math-metal, and they still bring that sound with more ferocity and majesty than just about anyone else. We’ve already posted “The Abysmal Eye,” the first single from the new album. Today, Meshuggah have hit us with another one.

Meshuggah’s new single “Light The Shortening Fuse” has a massive, seasick riff, and the band plays it in a time signature that I couldn’t even imagine how to calculate. The song stomps, but the trickiness of the rhythm has a way of keeping you unmoored. Check it out below.

Immutable is out 4/1 on Atomic Fire.

