Hear Super Furry Animals’ Previously Unreleased First Song, Featuring Rhys Ifans On Vocals

New Music March 4, 2022 2:23 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Hear Super Furry Animals’ Previously Unreleased First Song, Featuring Rhys Ifans On Vocals

New Music March 4, 2022 2:23 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Art-damaged Welsh pop-rockers Super Furry Animals have released the first song they ever recorded. Tracked way back in 1993, it’s called “Of No Fixed Identity,” and it features actor Rhys Ifans (who you may have seen in such films as Notting Hill, the Harry Potter series, and Spiderman: No Way Home) on lead vocals rather than eventual SFA singer Gruff Rhys.

As the band explains on Bandcamp, “Of No Fixed Identity” will only be available for one week. They’re releasing it in support of the Save The Severn Estuary campaign, “aiming to halt the reckless dumping of sediment from the site of discharges from a nuclear power station into a Marine Protected Area of vital ecological importance. A percentage of the proceeds will go towards funding the campaign group’s judicial review hearing versus the Marine Management Organisation and energy giant’s EDF.”

Hear “Of No Fixed Identity” below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Tool Play “Undertow” Live For The First Time In 20 Years

2 days ago 0

New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, & En Vogue Recreate ’80s Music Videos For New Single

3 days ago 0

Kanye Kills Claymation Pete Davidson In “Eazy” Video

3 days ago 0

The Weeknd Announces Summer Stadium Tour With Doja Cat

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: All-4-One’s “I Swear”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest