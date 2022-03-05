Phoebe Bridgers – “When The Party’s Over” (Billie Eilish Cover)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Image

New Music March 4, 2022 7:27 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Phoebe Bridgers – “When The Party’s Over” (Billie Eilish Cover)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Image

New Music March 4, 2022 7:27 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Earlier in the week, Phoebe Bridgers announced a new monthly show on SiriusXM called Saddest Factory Radio, taking its name from the record label she launched two years ago. The show premiered yesterday, and subsequent episodes will air on the first Thursday of each month. Also yesterday, the Billboard Women In Music Trailblazer premiered a cover of Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over” on SiriusXMU with JaRon — check it out below.

Speaking of Billie and Phoebe, here’s a 2020 clip of Billie and her dad going back and forth about the moment they discovered Phoebe during a Battle of the Bands show in 2012, which Billie’s brother Finneas was also competing in. The anecdote is particularly entertaining when Billie ribs her dad for calling “hot pants” “pants”: “They’re called ‘shorts,’ dad.”

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Tool Play “Undertow” Live For The First Time In 20 Years

2 days ago 0

New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, & En Vogue Recreate ’80s Music Videos For New Single

3 days ago 0

Kanye Kills Claymation Pete Davidson In “Eazy” Video

3 days ago 0

The Weeknd Announces Summer Stadium Tour With Doja Cat

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: All-4-One’s “I Swear”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest