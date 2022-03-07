Superorganism released their debut album back in 2018 and today they’re announcing its follow-up, World Wide Pop, which will be out in July. The internet pop collective’s roster has been pared down a bit — its lineup now consists of the members who go by the pseudonyms Orono, Harry, Tucan, B, and Soul — but their new album features contributions from the likes of Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Dylan Cartlidge, and Gen Hoshino, and it was produced by Stuart Price. Lead single “Teenager” is bright and hooky and all about never wanting to grow up. CHAI and Pi Ja Ma are featured on the track, and the song’s music video features actor Brian Jordan Alvarez. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Black Hole Baby”

02 “World Wide Pop”

03 “On & On”

04 “Teenager” (Feat. CHAI & Pi Ja Ma)

05 “It’s Raining” (Feat. Stephen Malkmus & Dylan Cartlidge)

06 “Flying”

07 “Solar System” (Feat. CHAI & Boa Constrictors)

08 “Into The Sun” (Feat. Gen Hoshino, Stephen Malkmus, & Pi Ja Ma)

09 “Put Down Your Phone”

10 “crushed.zip”

11 “Oh Come On”

12 “Don’t Let The Colony Collapse”

13 “Everything Falls Apart”

World Wide Pop is out 7/15 via Domino. Pre-order it and check out their upcoming tour dates here.