The Dream Syndicate – “Where I’ll Stand”

New Music March 8, 2022 9:51 AM By James Rettig
0

The Dream Syndicate – “Where I’ll Stand”

New Music March 8, 2022 9:51 AM By James Rettig
0

The Dream Syndicate returned in 2017 with their first new album in nearly 30 years, How Did I Find Myself Here?, and the band has been consistently putting out new material since then. Their last full-length, The Universe Inside, was released in 2020, and today the Paisley Underground staples have announced their next album, which is called Ultraviolet Battle Hymns And True Confessions and will be out in June. They’re also sharing lead single “Where I’ll Stand.”

“It feels like an attempt — via the lyrics and the circular chord progression — to impose some kind of order and logic on a world that was severely lacking in both respects at the time,” the band’s Steve Wynn said in a statement.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Where I’ll Stand”
02 “Damian”
03 “Beyond Control”
04 “The Chronicles Of You”
05 “Hard To Say Goodbye”
06 “Every Time You Come Around”
07 “Trying To Get Over
08 “Lesson Number One”
09 “My Lazy Mind”
10 “Straight Lines”

Ultraviolet Battle Hymns And True Confessions is out 6/10 via Fire Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Sting Play Newly Relevant “Russians” In Support Of Help Ukraine

3 days ago 0

Post Malone Says Musician Suing Him Over “Circles” Only Contributed “Extremely Commonplace” Chord Progression

3 days ago 0

Dua Lipa Facing Second Copyright Lawsuit Over “Levitating”

2 days ago 0

Watch Tool Play “Undertow” Live For The First Time In 20 Years

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories’ “Stay (I Missed You)”

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest