Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., & Smoke DZA – “Put You On”

In recent years, Girl Talk has moved away from his influential mashup work and started focusing on rap production. And today, the artist born Greg Gillis is announcing Full Court Press, a collaborative album with Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA, and sharing its ’70s soul-sampling lead single “Put You On,” the first track that they recorded for the project.

Gillis started collaborating individually with Wiz, K.R.I.T., and DZA in 2017 before getting the bright idea to bring them all together in one room for a multi-day studio session. “These guys all go back with each other over 10 years, so it was just a great energy in the room,” he says. I wanted to have an environment where they could do what they do best; try out a bunch of different ideas and have fun with it.”

Girl Talk eventually remixed and reassembled those recordings into Full Court Press. “Wiz, K.R.I.T., and DZA all have very different styles. As a fan of each of them, I wanted to capture what it is that draws me to their music,” he says. “It’s like with my previous albums, I’m trying to take pieces of all my favorite elements and then recontextualize it into something new.”

TRACKLIST:

01 Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, Girl Talk – “Mind Blown”

02 Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, Girl Talk – “Put You On”

03 Smoke DZA, Girl Talk – “Season”

04 Big K.R.I.T., Wiz Khalifa, Girl Talk – “How The Story Goes”

05 Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, Big K.R.I.T., Girl Talk – “No Singles”

06 Wiz Khalifa, Girl Talk – “Ready For Love”

07 Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, Girl Talk – “Revenge Of The Cool”

08 Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, Girl Talk – “Ain’t No Fun”

09 Big K.R.I.T., Girl Talk – “Fly The Coop”

10 Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, Wiz Khalifa, Girl Talk – “Everyday” (Feat. Curren$y)

Full Court Press is out 4/8 on Asylum/Taylor Gang.