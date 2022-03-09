Deaf Club – “Broken Face” (Pixies Cover) & “If You Eat A Rat, It Might Taste Good”

Deaf Club – “Broken Face” (Pixies Cover) & “If You Eat A Rat, It Might Taste Good”

Back in January we heard the freaked-out and furious debut album from Deaf Club, a new band fronted by Justin Pearson of the Locust, Swing Kids, and Dead Cross, also featuring members of ACxDC, Weak Flesh, Run With The Hunted, and the Manx. Today Deaf Club are back with a Pixies cover from their upcoming BAD SONGS FOREVER EP.

The song in question is “Broken Face,” the jarring blast of violent nerves that opens Pixies’ first proper album Surfer Rosa. Deaf Club have made it even more abrasive and intense. Watch a video for the cover below, where you can also hear the EP’s opening track “If You Eat A Rat, It Might Taste Good.”

BAD SONGS FOREVER is out 5/6 on Three One G. Pre-order it here.

