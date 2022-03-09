MC5 Announce First New Album In Over 50 Years

Half a century later, it is once again time to kick out the jams. Wayne Kramer has announced the first new MC5 album in more than 50 years.

Although Kramer has kept a version of the leftist proto-punk band on the road for many years, he hasn’t released a new MC5 album since 1971’s sophomore outing High Time. Now, in the wake of their sixth nomination for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Kramer’s Detroit-founded band plans to release a new LP in October on Ear Music. Before that they’ll release two new singles produced by Bob Ezrin. You can preview the new song “Heavy Lifting” — cowritten by Kramer with current MC5 singer Brad Brooks and longtime associate Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine — in a new teaser video out today.

Before any of the new music drops, Kramer is taking the current iteration of MC5 out on the Heavy Lifting Tour with Brooks on vocals, Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction on drums, Vicki Randle on bass, and Stevie Salas on guitar. “Nonstop touring, especially the last decade, I’ve come to understand that the music of the MC5 is as necessary as ever,” Kramer says in a press release. “It’s definitely high time to write and record new songs and to carry a message of uncompromising hard rock to fans around the world.”

Below, preview “Heavy Lifting” in the teaser video and watch an interview with Kramer.

TOUR DATES:

5/05 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

5/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

5/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

5/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

5/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

5/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

5/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

5/15 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar