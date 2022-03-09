The Notorious B.I.G. Estate Announces NFTs To Commemorate Today’s 25th Anniversary Of His Death

You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become an NFT. Today, on the 25th anniversary of Biggie’s death, his estate has announced an exclusive partnership with the Quincy Jones-backed NFT platform OneOf to release the first-ever official The Notorious B.I.G. NFT collection.

“We are excited about our partnership with OneOf and their expertise to memorialize my son Christopher with this first official NFT drop to give his fans an opportunity to participate in and honor their love of him and his music,” says Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace.

“We’re honored to work with the Christopher Wallace Estate to celebrate the incredible legacy of Biggie Smalls,” adds OneOf cofounder and COO Josh James. “Using NFT technology, Biggie’s legacy and his outsized impact on music and culture will be forever cemented on blockchain, to be honored and shared with fans around the world and for generations to come.”

The Notorious N.F.T. collection will be minted by OneOf on the “environmentally responsible proof-of-stake blockchain” Tezos, Music Business Worldwide reports. A portion of the proceeds of the NFTs will go to The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, Inc.

OneOf has recently announced partnerships with the Grammys, Warner Music Group, and the morning radio show The Breakfast Club. Late last year, an NFT of an unreleased Whitney Houston recording made when she was 17 sold for $1 million at auction on OneOf.