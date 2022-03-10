In May of 2021, the Black Keys released their country-blues covers album, Delta Kream. Now, hardly a year later, Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach are coming back with their 11th studio album, Dropout Boogie, out in May (one day before the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut album, The Big Come Up). Along with the news is lead single and album opener “Wild Child,” which features Reigning Sound’s Greg Cartwright and Kings Of Leon’s Angelo Petraglia.

Here’s the “Wild Child” video by director Bryan Schlam:

TOUR DATES:

07/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

07/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/13 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

07/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/17 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

07/20 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/22 – Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/23 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/29 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

08/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/28 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre

08/30 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

09/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/07 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

10/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/05 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

10/15 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Dropout Boogie is out 5/13 via Nonesuch.