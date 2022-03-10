The Black Keys – “Wild Child”
In May of 2021, the Black Keys released their country-blues covers album, Delta Kream. Now, hardly a year later, Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach are coming back with their 11th studio album, Dropout Boogie, out in May (one day before the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut album, The Big Come Up). Along with the news is lead single and album opener “Wild Child,” which features Reigning Sound’s Greg Cartwright and Kings Of Leon’s Angelo Petraglia.
Here’s the “Wild Child” video by director Bryan Schlam:
TOUR DATES:
07/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
07/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/13 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
07/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/17 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park
07/20 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/22 – Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/23 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/29 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
08/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
08/28 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre
08/30 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
09/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/07 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
10/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/05 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/15 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
10/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Dropout Boogie is out 5/13 via Nonesuch.