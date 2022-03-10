Oliver Sim – “Romance With A Memory”

Oliver Sim is best known as the bassist/vocalist for the xx, whose last album was 2017’s I See You. Today, Sim is launching a solo career with a new single, “Romance With A Memory,” produced by bandmate Jamie xx. Sim is also expecting to release an EP in May. “Romance With A Memory” has a music/lyric video starring RuPaul’s Drag Race and Dragula performers Charity Kase, HoSo Terra Toma, and Gena Marvin in a variety of costumes.

Opening up about his solo venture, Sim says:

I’m thrilled, excited, ecstatic, overcaffeinated and overjoyed to be sharing “Romance With A Memory” with you all. Terrifyingly, this is the first song I’ve ever released under my own name, I really hope you all enjoy it. Produced by my dear older brother Jamie xx. I’ve also made a compilation of some of my favourite monsters, killers, and queers getting down. I hope both the music and monsters make you feel as happy as they make me—I cannot tell you how much joy it brings me to watch a ghoul having a good time. P.S. still very much in a loving and happy relationship/band with Romy and Jamie.

Watch and listen to “Romance With A Memory” below.

