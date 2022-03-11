We’ve Got A File On You: Bryan Adams

We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc.

Over four decades and 15 studio albums, Bryan Adams is a rare entity in pop music. There’s hardly anything he hasn’t done, hardly an award he hasn’t won, and he’s collaborated with an enormous range of artists, from Tina Turner to Taylor Swift to Melanie C to Mötley Crüe. In fact, just the other day, Adams was named one of the first 2022 inductees to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame alongside longtime collaborator Jim Vallance.

The recognition is just another feather in Adams’ already stuffed cap: To date, Adams ranks 38 on Billboard’s list of all-time Hot 100 top artists, he’s won 20 Juno Awards, and he’s been nominated for 15 Grammys, winning Best Song Written For A Motion Picture Or Television for “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You.” He’s also been nominated for five Golden Globes and for three Oscars. Adams has been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Canada’s Walk of Fame, the Canadian Broadcast Hall of Fame. And he’s just released his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts, which features 12 new songs co-written by Adams. It follows 2019’s Shine A Light, which featured collabs with Ed Sheeran and Jennifer Lopez.

At the moment, Adams is in Portugal preparing for a show, and he sounds pretty rushed as he scrambles to prepare for the call after mine. When I inquire how he’s feeling these days — Adams contracted COVID-19 twice — he brushes me off. “Oh, fine. There’s nothing,” he says. “I mean, that was just like the flu.”

In the run-up to his latest release, Adams opened up about writing So Happy It Hurts and revisits some career-spanning moments, such as 1985’s “Reggae Christmas” with Pee Wee Herman (IYKYK) and singing backup next to Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler on Mötley Crüe’s “Sticky Sweet.”

So Happy It Hurts (2022)

What did you set out to achieve with So Happy It Hurts and its title track?

BRYAN ADAMS: The idea of the song had been kicking around for a couple of years, and I tried doing a version of it just before the lockdown. And then when the lockdown happened, I went back into the studio and basically set up a chalkboard with all the ideas that I had and just sort of scratched everything out so that I could see what I had. One by one, I would try and make a song.

The difficulty I initially had was that I couldn’t put my band together, so I had to do it. I just did it all myself. And what I would do is, I’d sit down and I do a rough structure with acoustic guitar and vocal, and then I would sort of build it a song up from there. I’d put down a drum track, I’d put down a base track and then and I was so happy. It was one of those things that sort of came together. But the one thing that wasn’t right was the verse, until I sat down really frustrated about it and just said, maybe I should just be this. And that’s how it came together.

Playing In Sweeney Todd, His First Band (1975)

What do you remember about your earliest years as a musician, specifically in your first band?

ADAMS: Definitely don’t wanna talk about any of that.

Singing Background Vocals On Mötley Crüe’s “Sticky Sweet” (1988)

I think a lot of casual music fans might be surprised to learn that you sang backup on a Mötley Crüe song, which also featured Steven Tyler of Aerosmith. What are your memories of being with them in the studio?

ADAMS: I was in Vancouver when they were making their record there, and I was in the studio next door. It was like, “Hey man, you wanna come and just sing on this song with us?” So the next thing you know, I stood there with Steve Tyler, myself, and I think there was somebody else [Jack Blades is also credited on the track]. We put down some background vocals on their record, but because they were all hanging out there, I would go to the bars with them. One day they actually showed up at my house with these choppers — in their motorcycles. I at the time was living in this really super suburban residential area of west Vancouver. And next thing you know, you got Mötley Crüe showing up on motorcycles. It was fantastic.

That sounds loud.

ADAMS: You can’t even begin to imagine. You can hear them a block away.

Elisabeth Moss Singing “Heaven” in Her Smell (2019)

Your work tends to get covered over and over in pop culture. Did you catch Elisabeth Moss’ piano rendition of “Heaven” a few years ago in Her Smell?

ADAMS: Who was the singer on it? Do you remember the name of the artist?

I’m talking about the actress Elisabeth Moss, so technically not a singer, per se.

ADAMS: I have heard it, I have heard it. I mean, it’s a really sweet song. It just seems to keep going. In fact, the other day, someone sent me a version that a Brazilian artist has done. Of course he didn’t credit Jim [Vallance] or myself for writing it. He took all the credit for it, but he translated it into Portuguese and put his own version out. So I think the song is just gonna carry on having different lives like that. It’s one of those songs.