Bobbie Nelson, Pianist And Sister To Willie Nelson, Dies At 91

Bobbie Nelson, the older sister of Willie Nelson and a longtime pianist in his band, has died. She was 91. The news was confirmed by the Nelson family, who said she died “peacefully and surrounded by family.”

The full statement reads: “Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place. She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives. Please keep her family in your thoughts and give them the privacy they need at this time.”

Born in Abbott, Texas, in 1931, Bobbie began to play piano on a pump organ at just five years old. She also performed at a gospel convention, prompting her grandfather to buy her a piano as a child. She began playing at her high school and at church with her younger brother.

Bobbie was 16 when she married Bud Fletcher, who formed the band Bud Fletcher And The Texans, with Bobbie on piano and Willie singing and playing guitar. (Bobbie and Bud separated in 1955, and Bud died in a car accident in 1961.) In 1965, Bobbie went to Nashville, where she performed in local venues. She eventually joined Willie on piano to record albums The Troublemaker, Shotgun Willie, and Phases And Stages. Bobbie also joined Willie’s band, The Family, and remained a member of the original lineup for decades.

In 2008, Bobbie released her solo debut album, Audiobiography, and in 2017, she was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Willie and Bobbie recorded five albums together, the most recent one being 2013’s Farther Along: The Gospel Collection.