Country superstar Maren Morris, one of the champions of her genre, is getting ready to release her new LP Humble Quest, the follow-up to 2019’s towering Girl. Morris recorded the album with pop producer Greg Kurstin, which means it’ll have a different sonic character from most mainstream country, even if the songs themselves come from the Nashville system. Thus far, Morris has shared the early singles “Circles Around This Town” and “Background Music,” both of which are great. Today, she’s got a new one called “Nervous.”

Morris co-wrote “Nervous” with two pros, Jimmy Robbins and her Highwomen bandmate Natalie Hemby. It’s a bluesy midtempo jam about being extremely into somebody and about being taken aback by your own attraction. The song has a nice little boil to its verses, and the chorus explodes out of the speakers. Check it out below.

Humble Quest is out 3/25 on Columbia Nashville.