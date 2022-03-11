Maren Morris – “Nervous”

Harper Smith

New Music March 11, 2022 12:02 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Maren Morris – “Nervous”

Harper Smith

New Music March 11, 2022 12:02 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Country superstar Maren Morris, one of the champions of her genre, is getting ready to release her new LP Humble Quest, the follow-up to 2019’s towering Girl. Morris recorded the album with pop producer Greg Kurstin, which means it’ll have a different sonic character from most mainstream country, even if the songs themselves come from the Nashville system. Thus far, Morris has shared the early singles “Circles Around This Town” and “Background Music,” both of which are great. Today, she’s got a new one called “Nervous.”

Morris co-wrote “Nervous” with two pros, Jimmy Robbins and her Highwomen bandmate Natalie Hemby. It’s a bluesy midtempo jam about being extremely into somebody and about being taken aback by your own attraction. The song has a nice little boil to its verses, and the chorus explodes out of the speakers. Check it out below.

Humble Quest is out 3/25 on Columbia Nashville.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sponge Guitarist Mike Cross Has Died At 57

1 day ago 0

Ed Sheeran Defends Songwriting Process In Court, Says He Recently Wrote 25 Songs With Aaron Dessner

3 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Wrote 60+ Essays About Music For New Book The Philosophy Of Modern Song

3 days ago 0

Y’all Shouldn’t Have Let The World Gas Jack Harlow

2 days ago 0

Grimes & Elon Musk Secretly Had Another Baby Named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest