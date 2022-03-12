Watch Aeon Station Play New Album And Wrens Classics In Debut Live Performance

Last night, Aeon Station, aka the post-Wrens project of Kevin Whelan, gave their debut live performance at TV Eye in Ridgewood, NY. Joined by Wrens bandmates drummer Jerry MacDonald and guitarist Greg Whelan (3/4s of the Wrens), and guitarist/producer Tom Meaujour, Aeon Station played songs from the group’s new album, Observatory, which came out in December, and Wrens classics such as “Happy,” “The House That Guilt Built,” and “Hopeless.”

“This is a new start for us…it’s energizing,” Jerry MacDonald said earlier in the year about the show. “I’m so incredibly excited to have music back in my life… and to do this with Kevin and Greg feels right.”

On Facebook, Aeon Station wrote: “It Was All A Dream…A huge THANK YOU for all the love we shared together at our first ever show. To say it was an amazing night, is simply an understatement. We couldn’t have arrived at this place, without the support of many of you in the crowd last night. Thanks again for making it a such a memorable night.”

Watch some fan-shot footage below.

