Traci Braxton, Sister To Toni And Tamar Braxton, Dies At 50

Traci Braxton, the sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton, has died after a battle with esophageal cancer. She was 50. Sharing a statement to Instagram, Toni Braxton wrote: “It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”

“Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life,” Toni added. “We are family forever.”

Traci’s husband Kevin Surratt told TMZ, “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

In the music world, Traci was best known for the 2014 single “Last Call” and the 2018 single “Broken Things” featuring sisters Toni, Towanda, and Trina. Traci also appeared in the family’s reality show Braxton Family Values and acted in the movies Sinners Wanted (2018), There’s A Stranger In My House (2009), and Chaaw (2022).