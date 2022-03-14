The Rolling Stones Announce 60th Anniversary European Tour

March 14, 2022
In 1962, a bunch of young musicians in London got together to form a blues cover band. When a journalist asked the band’s name, guitarist Brian Jones noticed a Muddy Waters record laying on the ground nearby, and the group became the Rolling Stones. The new band played their first show on July 12, 1962, at London’s Marquee Club. Six decades later, the Stones are still here, and they’ve just announced a European tour to celebrate their 60th anniversary as a band.

Starting in June, the Stones will head out on their Sixty tour — 14 shows across 10 European countries. The tour starts off in Madrid, and it’ll include a pair of London dates. Right now, the Stones haven’t announced anything for their actual 60th anniversary, though they’ll play in Brussels on the night before.

Even without their late drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away last year, the Stones got great reviews for their 2021 North American tour, and Keith Richards sure seemed to enjoy his reunion with his old backing band the X-Pensive Winos last week. Plus, it’s always a good idea to catch legends live while you still can. Check out the dates for the Sixty tour below.

TOUR DATES:

6/01 – Madrid, Spain @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
6/05 – Munich, Germany @ Olympic Stadium
6/09 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium
6/13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena
6/17 – Bern, Switzerland @ Wankdorf Stadium
6/21 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium
6/25 – London, UK @ Hyde Park
7/03 – London, UK @ Hyde Park
7/11 – Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium
7/15 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium
7/19 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium
7/23 – Paris, France @ Hippodrome ParisLongchamp
7/27 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena
7/31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

