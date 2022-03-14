Dolly Parton Withdraws From Consideration For The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton has withdrawn herself from consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Parton was included on the list of this year’s nominees that was revealed at the beginning of February — it was her first time being included on that list, alongside other first-time nominees like Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest, Duran Duran, Lionel Ritchie, and Carly Simon.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” Parton wrote in a statement on social media. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — If I’m ever worthy,” she continued. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

The Hall Of Fame will announce which artists made the cut for induction in May. The ceremony is planned for the fall.