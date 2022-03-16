Joyce Wrice made a splash in 2021 with her debut album Overgrown, and now the R&B singer-songwriter (and Proud Family revival theme singer) is back with her first new music of 2022. “Iced Tea” finds Wrice teaming back up with KAYTRANADA, who also produced the skittering, percussive track.

In a press release, Wrice says “Iced Tea” is “a fun dance record where I’m stepping into my divine feminine with the hopes to empower women to be free and stand their ground.” The song drops just a couple of days before Wrice is set to go on tour opening for Lucky Daye’s Candydrip tour, which kicks off in Portland, Oregon and wraps up next month at Terminal 5 in New York.

Listen to “Iced Tea” below.

TOURDATES:

03/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

03/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

03/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

03/24 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

03/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

03/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/29 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

03/30 – Austin, TX @ Emos

03/31 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

04/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

04/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

04/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

04/08 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

04/09 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

04/10 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

04/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

04/13 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

04/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

04/16 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

04/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

04/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/21 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts (TLA)

04/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

05/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Sol Blume Festival

05/07 – Washington, DC @ Broccoli City Festival

06/04 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

06/05 – London, UK @ Cross The Tracks Festival