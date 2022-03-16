Joyce Wrice & KAYTRANADA – “Iced Tea”
Joyce Wrice made a splash in 2021 with her debut album Overgrown, and now the R&B singer-songwriter (and Proud Family revival theme singer) is back with her first new music of 2022. “Iced Tea” finds Wrice teaming back up with KAYTRANADA, who also produced the skittering, percussive track.
In a press release, Wrice says “Iced Tea” is “a fun dance record where I’m stepping into my divine feminine with the hopes to empower women to be free and stand their ground.” The song drops just a couple of days before Wrice is set to go on tour opening for Lucky Daye’s Candydrip tour, which kicks off in Portland, Oregon and wraps up next month at Terminal 5 in New York.
Listen to “Iced Tea” below.
TOURDATES:
03/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
03/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
03/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
03/24 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues
03/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
03/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/29 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
03/30 – Austin, TX @ Emos
03/31 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
04/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre
04/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
04/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
04/08 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
04/09 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
04/10 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues
04/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
04/13 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
04/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues
04/16 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
04/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
04/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale
04/21 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts (TLA)
04/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
05/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Sol Blume Festival
05/07 – Washington, DC @ Broccoli City Festival
06/04 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
06/05 – London, UK @ Cross The Tracks Festival