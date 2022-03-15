Japanese Breakfast Lets Machine Gun Kelly Off The Hook Over Album Cover Similarity

In case you missed it, Machine Gun Kelly released his mainstream sellout album art and track list today, and Rolling Stone pointed out that MGK’s tomato-covered album art bore a resemblance to Japanese Breakfast’s Grammy-nominated Jubilee album art, which also makes visual use of spherical fruit (persimmons). Even though Michelle Zauner jokingly tweeted that this is “2022’s feud of the year,” she doesn’t really think that MGK purposefully copied her.

“I don’t actually think it looks anything like my album cover at all,” Zauner told Pitchfork, adding, “but I think it’s very funny that Rolling Stone put up an article about it just because there’s a circular fruit in the foreground. I mean his is people throwing tomatoes at him, and mine is persimmons peacefully hanging around me, so I think they’re very different concepts.”

Zauner also called MGK’s pink tomatoes “a very contemporary Avril aesthetic,” adding: “Which, as much as I stan Avril, is an aesthetic I don’t really embrace for myself.”

She continued, saying that she has no issue with MGK and that he seems like “a fine person.” “I can’t imagine having rock beef with anyone, but if I had to choose, it would probably be Machine Gun Kelly.”

She concluded: “I’m honored to have a celebrity feud published in Rolling Stone today, it was not something I had anticipated. My manager actually was like, ‘I think you should lean into this. I think it’s so funny that I have to talk about it.” She added, “I’m excited to see what clickbait you come up with. ‘Japanese Breakfast Slams Machine Gun Kelly!’”

MGK’s mainstream sellout is due March 25 and features collaborations with blackberry, WILLOW, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Young Thug, iann dior, and Bring Me The Horizon.

