New Selena Album To Feature Previously Unreleased, Digitally Modified Songs

A new Selena album featuring previously unreleased, digitally modified songs will be released in April via Warner Music, according to the late Tejano singer’s father. During a Facebook Live interview with Latin Groove News, Abraham Quintanilla said that the album would feature 13 songs. Three of the track are already released but are being updated with new arrangements. The other 10 have never been heard before and will have digitally modified vocals produced by the singer’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla.

“What’s unique about it is that not only is the music completely new arrangements, but my son worked on Selena’s voice with the computers and if you listen to her, she sounds on this recording like she did right before she passed away,” Abraham said, adding that the album would be a mix of ballads and cumbias from the family’s catalog. One of the tracks was recorded when Selena was 13, but the vocals have been altered to make her sound as she did as an adult. Currently, the album is in the process of being mastered, and Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, is working on the artwork.

This comes 27 years after Selena’s untimely death at 23. In March 1995, she was shot by former fan club manager Yolanda Saldívar. Her posthumous album, 1995’s Dreaming Of You, debuted atop the Billboard 200, making Selena the first Latin artist to do so.