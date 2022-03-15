Jess Williamson – “Loretta” (Townes Van Zandt Cover) & “Texas River Song”

New Music March 15, 2022 9:43 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Two years ago, at the peak of lockdown-era pandemic, LA singer-songwriter Jess Williamson released her Sorceress LP. Other than a Hand Habits collab released not long after the album, we haven’t heard from her since. But Williamson is back today with a pair of new recordings, packaged together as an EP called Texas Blue.

Both of the songs on Texas Blue are covers tied to the Lone Star State; Williamson first encountered each of them upon moving to Austin as a teenager. First is a cover of Townes Van Zandt’s “Loretta (Flyin’ Shoes),” the opener and sort-of title track from 1978’s Flyin’ Shoes. Next is the traditional “Texas River Song.” Both feature Ben Schwab on guitar, bass, and organ and Noah Jeffries on mandolin and fiddle, and both are gorgeous. Listen below.

