Weezer will be putting out 4 new EPs throughout the rest of this year, each tied to a different season. They recently announced their latest project, which they’re calling SZNZ, saying that they were inspired by “magic, Pagan myths, religious rituals, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, Shakespeare & more (so much more).” Each EP will be released on the first day of each season, and the first entry (SZNZ: Spring) is coming out this Sunday (March 20).

SZNZ: Spring was produced by Jake Sinclair, Ethan Gruska, and Suzy Shinn. The band say they just finished recording it, and haven’t started working on the rest of the EPs in the series yet (Summer, Autumn, and Winter, naturally). Today, Weezer are sharing an advance single from their Spring collection called “A Little Bit Of Love.” Check it out below.

SZNZ: Spring is out 3/20 via Crush Music/Atlantic Records.