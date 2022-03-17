Next month, industrial heavyweights HEALTH will release DISCO4 :: PART II, the follow-up to 2020’s DISCO4 :: PART I. We’ve heard the Nine Inch Nails collab (“Isn’t Everyone”), plus the collaboration with Poppy (“Dead Flowers”) and HEALTH’s song with Lamb Of God (“Cold Blood”). Now, HEALTH is sharing “Still Breathing,” an eerie, thoroughly goth song with teenage post-punk performer EKKSTACY.

“Still Breathing” is minimal by HEALTH standards, with echoing, lightly distorted vocals over chilly, melancholic synths and pitter-pattering percussion. Listen below.

DISCO4 :: PART II is out 4/8 on Loma Vista.