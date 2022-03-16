Candlebox Will Be The Subjects Of A New “No Holds Barred” Documentary

Seattle grunge survivors Candlebox are going to be the subjects of a documentary called Far Behind: The Candlebox Story. According to Deadline, the documentary will be directed and produced by Highway West Entertainment founder Jack Piatt and produced by Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary. (Candlebox were the first band signed to Madonna’s label Maverick Records in the ’90s.)

The movie will look at the band’s story, chronicling their rise and the release of their 1993 debut album and eventual breakup in 2000. (Candlebox did eventually reunite in 2016 and recently released the 2021 album Wolves.) It will also feature interviews with original band members Kevin Martin, Peter Klett, Scott Mercado, and Bardi Martin, as well as Oseary and Soundgarden and Alice In Chains manager Susan Silver.

Kevin Martin described it as being a “no holds barred” film, adding: “Ours is the story of an unknown band of young men who took the world by storm on their very first voyage, only to lose their way in an unforgiving ocean of bad decisions and disagreements over who would captain the ship.”

Oseary said: “At 20 years old, I signed Candlebox to Maverick Records. Their debut album sold more than four million copies, which gave me a spectacular start to my journey in the music business. For that I will always be indebted to them.”

