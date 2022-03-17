Watch The Cure’s Robert Smith Join Chvrches On Four Songs In London
Chvrches have once again teamed up with the Cure singer Robert Smith, following up their joint performance at BandLab NME Awards 2022, where they did two Screen Violence cuts — “Asking For A Friend” (minus Smith) and “How Not To Drown” — and the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven.” Tonight, they all reunited at London’s Brixton Academy, where Smith and the Scottish synth-pop trio revisited their “Just Like Heaven” cover and “How Not To Drown,” and then some. The evening’s encore included Smith joining Chvrches for renditions of “The Mother We Share” and “Clearest Blue.” Watch some fan-shot footage below.
“How Now To Drown”
“Just Like Heaven”
“The Mother We Share”
“Clearest Blue”
SETLIST:
01 “He Said She Said”
02 “Forever”
03 “Leave A Trace”
04 “California”
05 “Violent Delights”
06 “Science/Visions”
07 “Good Girls”
08 “Bury It”
09 “Miracle”
10 “Night Sky”
11 “Final Girl”
12 “Recover”
13 “Never Say Die”
Encore:
14 “Asking For A Friend”
15 “How Not to Drown” (with Robert Smith)
16 “Just Like Heaven” (with Robert Smith)
17 “The Mother We Share” (with Robert Smith)
18 “Clearest Blue” (with Robert Smith)