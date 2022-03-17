Chicago is already a city with a whole lot of music festivals, but there’s apparently always room for one more. The new Chicago-area festival Sacred Rose just announced the lineup for its inaugural show, which comes to Seatgeek Stadium Campus in suburban Bridgeview 8/26-28. It’s important for any new music festival to have an identity, and Sacred Rose has one; most of its bookings are someone in between the jam-band and indie rock worlds.

The three headliners for the first Sacred Rose festival are the War On Drugs, Khruangbin, and Grateful Dead veteran Phil Lesh and friends. The rest of the bill features acts like Animal Collective, Kamasi Washington, Yves Tumor, Black Pumas, Dawes, the Punch Brothers, Haitus Kaiyote, Nicole Atkins, White Denim, and City And Colour. It’s also got Margo Price listed as “artist at large,” which sounds interesting. You can find out all the relevant details here.